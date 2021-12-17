New Delhi: Karnataka Congress MLA and former Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar stoked a controversy when he made an outrageous remark on rape on the floor of the House. Kumar’s comments drew sharp criticism from his own party colleagues who demanded an apology for his “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it” remark in the Karnataka Assembly.Also Read - Pakistan Parliament Approves Chemical Castration of Habitual Rapists

On Thursday, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he was put in a hot seat as he tried to bring the Assembly under control even as MLAs continued to demand more time to speak over recent issues including flood and devastation. “I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say ‘yes, yes’. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks,” Kageri said. Also Read - Gujarat Shocker: Man Arrested For Raping 3 Minor Girls, Killing One Of Victims in 10 Days

Responding to this, Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar said,”There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are in.” Following this, members of the House and Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri broke into laughter, according to a report by NDTV. Also Read - Delhi Shocker: 6-year-old Girl Raped, Hospitalised in Critical Condition; Accused Yet to be Identified

Congress MLA Kumar’s controversial rape remark has drawn criticism from his own party colleagues. Congress MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar said the House should apologise to the entire womanhood, every mother, sister and daughter of this nation for such “obnoxious and shameless behaviour”.

“The House shall apologise to entire womanhood, every mother, sister and daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious and shameless behaviour,” Congress MLA Nimbalkar tweeted.

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said this is “just NOT ok” and there “needs to be an apology”.