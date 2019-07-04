New Delhi: In yet another incident of high-handedness, Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters on Thursday threw mud at an engineer and tied him to a bridge near the Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankawali.

The engineer, Prakash Shedakar, was attacked by the Congress MLA and his supporters as they were inspecting the highway that was potholes-ridden.

Nitesh Rane is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane. In the video posted by news agency ANI, Shedakar was thrown buckets of mud at and then tied to the bridge by the enraged MLA and his supporters.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Rane can be heard heckling and screaming at the engineer accusing him of not caring about the condition of the bridge and the people who use to commute daily.

Narayan Rane, Rajya Sabha MP reacted to his son’s behaviour saying, “This behaviour is wrong. The protest over the highway issue is correct but this violence by his supporters is not correct. I don’t support this.”

The incident comes just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya assaulting a civic official with a bat for opposing the demolition of an old house in Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister had said, ” Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (No matter whose son one maybe, bad behaviour will not be tolerated).”

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested following the incident that was caught on camera on June 26. He walked out of the jail unapologetic of the incident and received a rousing welcome by BJP workers both outside the jail and at the party office.

Claiming that he was challenging corruption, Vijayargiya had told news agency ANI, “This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. ‘Aavedan, nivedan aur phir dana dan’ this is our line of action.”