Bengaluru: Congress’ MLA Anand Singh has arrived at the Raj Bhavan after he had submitted his resignation from his assembly membership earlier today.

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that it was a bit shocking for him and he was trying to trace Singh but was unable to do so.

“I’ve to check with the speaker whether it’s true or not,” said Shivakumar.

The Vijayanagar MLA had said that he had submitted his resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, however, Kumar had denied having received Singh’s resignation letter.

IANS sources said that as many as five MLAs may resign in the coming days, including Congress’ Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda Patil and BC Patil.

Singh’s resignation comes at a time when cracks are seeming to appear in the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress coalition in the state. However, the two parties have repeatedly said there is no threat to the alliance and the government would complete its full term.

On June 21. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda had claimed that mid-terms polls seemed imminent in Karnataka as he does not ‘know how long the coalition government in the state will last’.

“They said they will support us for five years, but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart. There is no doubt that it (mid-term polls) will be held,” Deve Gowda had said.

However, the former prime minister later downplayed his comments, saying his remark was about the local body elections and not for the Assembly polls.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda had come forth to say that the polls would only be an additional burden on the people and if the government cannot rectify things then the BJP would do it if given a chance.

