New Delhi: With all Karnataka Congress‘ remaining MLAs shifted to Clarks Exotica Convention Resort near Bengaluru in order to prevent poaching ahead of a possible vote of confidence in state Assembly, party strongman DK Shivakumar has reaffirmed faith that ‘the government will be saved’.

Speaking reassuringly to news agency ANI, Shivakumar said, “At the time of Confidence Motion, they’re also well-equipped with law. Law is very clear. If they vote against Confidence Motion, they’ll lose their membership. Congress party is ready to settle their demands. We’re getting signals that they’ll save our government.”

He also added, “I have confidence in all our MLAs. They have been elected from Congress party & they have been there for a long period. They have fought like tigers in their domain.”

The Congress, whose 13 of the 79 MLAs have already submitted their resignations from the Assembly, has moved about 50 MLAs to the resort.

As the BJP has already poached about a dozen legislators to destabilise our coalition government for its ‘operation kamala’, we have moved about 50 of our party members to Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts on the outskirts of the city,” Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS here.

“We have shifted them to the resort from the Legislature Home to prevent the BJP leaders or their friends from meeting them and whisking them away as it happened in the case of a couple of our and JD-S members,” asserted Gowda.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) has also been keeping about 30 of its legislators at the Golfshire Resort near Nandi Hills on the city’s northern outskirts since July 7 after three of its MLAs resigned and flew to Mumbai on July 6.

The JD-S had 37 MLAs before three of them submitted their resignations.

With IANS inputs