Congress MP From Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary Dies Of Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Santokh Singh passed away after suffering a heart attack, while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Jalandhar. Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.

Jalandhar: Congress Lok Sabha MP Jaladhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday, while participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab’s Jalandhar. Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.

#WATCH | Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in an ambulance in Ludhiana, during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Details awaited. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/upjFhgGxQk — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann expresses grief

‘I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace..,’ Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wrote on twitter, as he expressed his condolences on passing away of the Congress leader.