New Delhi: H Vasanthakumar, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, died of coronavirus on Friday. Earlier on August 10, the 70-year old leader was diagnosed with the deadly virus, following which he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai

Expressing grief over his demise, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said,"The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar's untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock. His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members."

The party, in a statement, said that the leader will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress & his followers.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party & his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/BU49MrbNXg — Congress (@INCIndia) August 28, 2020

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. A staunch Congressman, true leader of the people & beloved MP. He will be sorely missed by all members of the Congress party & his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this time of grief”, the grand old party said on the official Twitter handle.