New Delhi: Amid row over the Congress's police brutality claim during protests in Delhi, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video of Congress MP Jothimani on Twitter, in which she alleged that she was manhandled by Delhi Police.

“This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a Lok Sabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the Delhi Police and demand accountability. Speaker Om Birla, please act!,” Shashi Tharoor tweeted along with a video of MP Jothimani.

In the video posted by Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP Jothimani alleged Delhi Police “tore” her clothes, “removed” her shoes and carried her “like a criminal”.

“The Delhi police brutally assaulted us yesterday. They tore my clothes, removed my shoes and carried me like a criminal. For the first one hour we asked for water.. there are eight women in the bus and we repeatedly asked for water but they refused. We tried to buy from outside but the police stopped people from selling water to us,” MP Jothimani said in the video.

“Is this way the police behaves? This cant be tolerated… whether woman MP or woman or any person… no one can be treated like this. Please take action,” MP Jothimani said.

The Congress had alleged that some Delhi Police personnel forcibly entered its headquarters and beat up party workers and leaders on Wednesday. The party demanded that an FIR for “criminal trespass” be registered, the erring police personnel be suspended and disciplinary action initiated against them.

The Congress staged vociferous protests in the national capital on the third day of Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.