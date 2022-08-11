New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is set to be conferred with France’s highest civilian award Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur. The French government is honouring Tharoor, who is famous for his eloquence, for his writings and speeches. The French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain has written to Congress leader informing him about the award.Also Read - Assault On Truth: Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Mahua Moitra, Others React to AltNews Founder Mohammad Zubair's Arrest

"As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude & appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction," Tharoor said in response to a tweet congratulating him on the award.

Thanks. As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude & appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction. @FranceinIndia https://t.co/dyy6L1sQEO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 11, 2022

A host of Congress leaders as well as Congress’s Kerala unit and the state’s Youth Congress unit also congratulated the MP from Thiruvananthapuram on being conferred the prestigious honour.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he is in a state of “absolute euphoria” while coming to know that Tharoor is being conferred upon the highest civilian honour of France for his “extraordinary erudition and penetrative knowledge”.

Thanks a lot @adhirinc. Recognition is always welcome, and your appreciation makes it all the more valuable. https://t.co/ngbMdc4lsL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 11, 2022

Responding to Chowdhury on Twitter, Tharoor said, "Thanks a lot @adhirinc. Recognition is always welcome, and your appreciation makes it all the more valuable."

Congress leaders T S Singhdeo, Pradyut Bordoloi, Mohammad Jawaid, Praveen Chakravarty, and Indian Union Muslim League M K Muneer also congratulated Tharoor.