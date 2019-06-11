New Delhi: The Congress party is mulling over an alternate mechanism to cope with an emergency situation in case Rahul Gandhi decides to resign from his post. As per a report, the party has to name a senior leader as its ‘interim president’ who would then preside over a collegium of leaders and take part in collective decision-making without the Gandhi scion.

Notably, the Congress chief’s final decision is expected to emerge in the near future when the party will also have to take the decision of choosing a party head. As per sources, Congress veteran AK Antony is likely to meet the party chief and ask him to re-think his decision. Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign has prevailed since the Lok Sabha Election results were announced in which Congress bagged just 52 seats.

Gandhi offered to quit on May 25 during a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which unanimously rejected his offer and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the Party at all levels. Gandhi is reported to be insisting on his resignation and adamant on having a non-Gandhi installed as the Party head. While efforts are on to persuade Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision, a senior leader reportedly stated: “There has been no progress yet.”

A chorus of voices had urged Rahul Gandhi not to quit as Congress president. Leaders of Congress party, as well as allies namely the DMK and the RJD, stated that Rahul Gandhi remains the “best and competent” person to pull the Party out of the crisis after the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Adding to the voices of the Opposition, against Gandhi’s offer to resign, actor Rajinikanth said the Congress chief should stay on as he was a “youngster” and perhaps not got the cooperation of senior party leaders. DMK chief M K Stalin appealed to Gandhi not to step down, saying he has won the hearts of the people though his party lost the elections while the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad termed the offer to quit as “suicidal”, asserting it would amount to “falling into the BJP’s trap”.

(With agency inputs)