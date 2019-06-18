New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday reportedly named Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury its leader in the 17th Lok Sabha, as party president Rahul Gandhi refused to accept the post.

Chowdhury currently represents the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. He has held the seat since 1999. Chowdhury had also served as the President of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee from 2014 to 2018. (‘Hope They Remember Kids Deaths in Muzaffarpur,’ Owaisi on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants During His Oath)

Earlier on June 16, Chowdhury and Kerala unit working president K Suresh had attended the all-party meeting along with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, sparking speculation that one of the two leaders could be made the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who scored an electoral hat-trick by winning from the Thiruvanathapuram seat in the Lok Sabha polls, had earlier said he is ready to take on the job of the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha if party offered him the post.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge led the Congress in the House, but he lost the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka this time.