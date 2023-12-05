Top Recommended Stories

Updated: December 5, 2023 7:06 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Congress Names Revanth Reddy As Next Telangana Chief Minister, Oath Taking Ceremony on December 7

Telangana Assembly Election: Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy will become the chief minister of Telangana, the party announced on Tuesday evening. According to the grand old party, the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 7.

