Congress Names Revanth Reddy As Next Telangana Chief Minister, Oath Taking Ceremony on December 7

Telangana Assembly Election: Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy will become the chief minister of Telangana, the party announced on Tuesday evening. According to the grand old party, the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 7.

#WATCH | Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of Telangana Legislative Party."

Swearing-in ceremony of new Telangana CM to be held on December 7. pic.twitter.com/4bkAGMjTmg

— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023