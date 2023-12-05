By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Congress Names Revanth Reddy As Next Telangana Chief Minister, Oath Taking Ceremony on December 7
Telangana Assembly Election: Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy will become the chief minister of Telangana, the party announced on Tuesday evening.
Telangana Assembly Election: Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy will become the chief minister of Telangana, the party announced on Tuesday evening. According to the grand old party, the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 7.
#WATCH | Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of Telangana Legislative Party."
Swearing-in ceremony of new Telangana CM to be held on December 7. pic.twitter.com/4bkAGMjTmg
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023
