New Delhi: Congress MLA Nana Patole was on Sunday elected unopposed as the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after the Opposition BJP withdrew the candidature of its nominee Kisan Kathore. Notably, it has been a tradition in Maharashtra that Speaker is elected unopposed. Reports claimed that the BJP decided to took back it’s speaker candidate, Kisan Kathore’s nomination, in an all-party meeting which took place earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that Kathore’s candidature was withdrawn following the request of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. “BJP had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, yesterday. But, after incumbents’ request, we have decided to withdraw Kathore’s candidature”, said BJP Maharashtra Unit President Chandrakant Patil.

Conforming the development, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that Opposition had filled form for the post of Assembly Speaker, but after request by other MLAs and to keep dignity of Assembly intact, they have taken back the name.

Patole, a senior Congress leader was Sena-NCP-Congress choice for the speaker post. A formal announcement regarding the same is likely to be made later when the Maharashtra Assembly will meet for a two-day Special Session.

As per the agreement between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Speaker’s post was given to the grand old party while the deputy Chief Minister would be from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The Shiv Sena, being the largest party of the Aghadi coalition, claimed the Chief Ministerial post.

Yesterday, with the support 169 MLAs, the Uddhav Thackeray-led ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government comfortably won the trust vote in the 288-member Assembly.

After winning the confidence vote, CM Thackeray, sporting a bright golden-saffron coloured headgear, bowed before the House and expressed his gratitude to the Assembly for reposing confidence in his government and said it would get down to work in right earnest.