New Delhi: Hours after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met leaders of the Congress party amid high uncertainty over the government formation in Maharashtra. The meeting is currently underway at Pawar’s residence in Delhi. Leaders from both parties, who are present in the meeting, include Pawar, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Sule and others.

#WATCH: Congress-NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) meeting underway at Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EY76wZrxQB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

It was expected that the leaders of both parties will discuss ways to give the final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

Prior to the meeting, senior Congress leaders met their party leaders from Maharashtra as the deadlock over the government formation in the state continues.

“There is a presidential rule in Maharashtra. People and farmers are suffering. The administration has been collapsed. There should be an alternative government. There is a meeting between the two parties to find a solution,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Pawar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament for 45 minutes and discussed the issue of Maharashtra farmers. His meeting with the PM comes just two days after the Prime Minister praised the NCP for its conduct in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, Pawar had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and said he discuss the current political situation of the state. However, the NCP leader said that they did not talk anything about government formation in Maharashtra.

“We did not talk about forming the government with anyone. We discuss only the political situation. We did not talk about going ahead with someone,” Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pawar said that during the meeting with the Congress president, Congress leader AK Antony was also present. “We discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. She wanted to know about the situation about which I briefed her,” he added.

After all parties failed to form the government in the state, Maharashtra last week came under President’s Rule.

BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister’s post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths. On the other hand, Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP and tries exploring ways to form a government.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.