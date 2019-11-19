New Delhi: A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, leaders from both the parties are all set to hold a crucial meet on Wednesday to discuss further course of action regarding the government formation in Maharashtra. The joint meeting of both parties will be held on Wednesday evening in the national capital. Notably, both parties will hold the meeting to give the final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP).

Meeting of Congress-NCP leaders to be held tomorrow evening in Delhi. NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, and others will be present. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

The development comes after Pawar met Sonia Gandhi in the latter’s residence to discuss the current political situation of Maharashtra. However, the NCP leader said that they did not talk anything about government formation in Maharashtra.

“We did not talk about forming the government with anyone. We discuss only the political situation. We did not talk about going ahead with someone,” Pawar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pawar said that during the meeting with the Congress president, Congress leader AK Antony was also present. “We discussed the political situation in Maharashtra. She wanted to know about the situation about which I briefed her,” he added.

Prior to meeting Sonia, Pawar had said that the BJP-Shiv Sena fought together in one side and on the other side, the NCP and Congress fought together. “They have to choose their path and we will do our politics,” he had added.

However, NCP leader Nawab Malik had a different opinion, saying things will speed up towards the formation of a government in Maharashtra after the meeting between Sonia and Pawar.

“After Sharad-Sonia meeting, leaders of Congress and NCP will sit down together on Tuesday to discuss the government formation in the state,” Malik had added.

Last week, leaders of both the parties had met twice to discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) with regard to the government formation in the state. The Congress and the NCP had also constituted separate committees to discuss their respective CMPs.

In another update, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 15 had said that the CMP being prepared with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will be in the interest of Maharashtra and reiterated that the government in the state will be made under his party’s leadership.

After no single party came forward to form the government in the state, Maharashtra came under President’s Rule on November 9. The decision was taken after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the President’s Rule in the state.

After election results were out, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats, while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats, NCP and Congress got 54 and 44 MLAs respectively.