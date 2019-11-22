New Delhi: A day after Uddhav Thackeray met Sharad Pawar at his residence, reports have claimed that the NCP as well as the Congress party want the Sena president to take the Chief Minister’s post and lead the ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (Maharashtra development front)’ government.

Besides, the NCP and Congress, the Sena legislators also want Thackeray to be the CM of the state. “Most leaders felt that Uddhav Thackeray should be the CM. However, we have left that decision to him and his party,”Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi said briefly to the media.

However, Thackeray is not keen on becoming the CM, rather wants senior Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai to take the top post, Zee News sources claimed.

Meanwhile, for the Speaker’s post, the Nationalist Congress Party is not willing it to give to Congress but the Congress wants it for former CM Prithviraj Chavan. The NCP has argued that that they don’t want any Speaker who has to seek permission from his party high command.

The NCP is averse to the post being given to Congress, pointing out that in former governments, the post has been with it only.

Sources in the three parties indicate that if all goes well, they could stake their claim to form the government before Governor BS Koshyari even today, though the final call will be taken at the evening meeting, which is scheduled to be held after 4 PM.

On the other hand, BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has predicted that Sena, NCP, Cong alliance government won’t last beyond 6-8 months. He also called the ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi‘ ‘opportunistic’.

“BJP and Shiv Sena alliance was based on ideology of Hindutva and even today we don’t have much ideological differences. Breaking of such an alliance is not only a loss to the country but also to Hindutva cause and to Maharashtra”, said the Union Minister.