New Delhi: As Shashi Tharoor hailed the introduction of a resolution in the US House of Representatives against the restrictions in in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling BJP stated that the Congress party never misses an opportunity to politicise India’s domestic matter.

“Shame on you for admiring US interference on India’s internal matters. For the very first time J&K is witnessing very less terror activities and people are feeling safer. But the Congress never missed any opportunity to politisise India’s domestic matters and defame the country!” BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje said in a tweet.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya also expressed his ‘disappointment’ over Tharoor’s ‘admiration’. “Disappointed that Dr. Shashi Tharoor, who has many times defended Indian interests well outside of our borders even when speaking as representative of the opposition, expresses ‘admiration’ over US interference in India’s domestic matters”, the BJP leader wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Notably, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives, asking India to end restrictions on mass detentions and communications in Kashmir and ensure religious freedom.

“Yesterday, I introduced a bipartisan House Resolution with @Rep_Watkins to urge the Indian government to end restrictions on communications and mass detentions in Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible and preserve religious freedom for all residents”, Jayapal said in a tweet.

Reacting over it , Tharoor, had said,”Admirable effort by US reps, whereas in our Parliament we have been unable even to have a discussion on the subject of Kashmir in the entire winter session. Shame.”