New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to “expose the party before the public and the media” for not allowing the monsoon session of parliament to run smoothly and making repeated disruptions over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, and other issues. The prime minister’s comments came when he was addressing the parliamentary party meet today on the opposition’s attempts to stall business during the ongoing monsoon session and its irresponsible behaviour.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Good News For Govt Employees of THIS State, DA Hiked to 21.50% From 11.25% | Details Here

During the meeting, the prime minister blamed Congress for deliberately attempting to disrupt proceedings and hampered work in this ongoing parliament session. Also Read - Mouni Roy Raises Temperature in Rs 17,940 Hot Bottle Green Striped Shimmer Saree That Every Woman Must Have