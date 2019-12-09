New Delhi: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha for debate and its passage, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday strongly opposed the Bill and said it is against the Constitution and against the basic right of equality.

“The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is against Article 14, 15, 21, 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution. This bill is ‘unconstitutional’ and against the basic right of equality,” Tewari said during the debate hour.

Manish Tewari,Congress in Lok Sabha: This is against article 14, article 15, article 21, article 25 and 26 of the Indian constitution. This bill is unconstitutional and against basic right of equality #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/JICl0zH0l8 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Congress did the partition, Tewari said the foundation for the two-nation theory was laid in 1935 in Ahmadabad by Savarkar in a Hindu Mahasabha session and not the Congress.

“Today the Home Minister said that the Congress is responsible for partition on the basis of religion. I want to make it clear that the foundation for two nation theory was laid in 1935 in Ahmadabad by Savarkar in a Hindu Mahasabha session and not the Congress,” Tewari added.

Manish Tewari,Congress in Lok Sabha: Today Home Minister said that Congress is responsible for partition on basis of religion. I want to make it clear that the foundation for two nation theory was laid in 1935 in Ahmedabad by Savarkar in a Hindu Mahasabha session, & not Congress https://t.co/Nvf79LQSW5 pic.twitter.com/vUq5cqnLny — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Earlier in the day, Shah had said that after independence, if Congress had not done the partition on the basis on religion, then today, nobody would have needed this Bill. “Congress did the partition on the basis of religion,” he had said.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said that his party will oppose the proposed bill as it violates the Constitution of the country.

“We will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail because it is in violation of our Constitution, secular ethos, tradition, culture and civilization,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The Bill was earlier got approval from the Union Cabinet. After the formal introduction, the Bill will be taken up for discussion and passage.