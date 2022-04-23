New Delhi: Amid a series of deliberations over a strategy for upcoming general and assembly elections by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, a group of senior leaders of the Congress has given its recommendations to party president Sonia Gandhi and left it to her to take a call on them and initiate organisational changes. According to news agency ANI, two members of the panel, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Sonia Gandhi at her residence to submit the report to her. “Now, she will decide on Prashant Kishor’s role in the party,” the leader said.Also Read - Amid Speculations Over Joining Congress, Prashant Kishor Meets Sonia For 3rd Time In A Week; Rahul Goes Abroad

The group, comprising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik, has submitted their opinion in a detailed report on Kishor’s suggestions. According to sources, most of the suggestions have been found to be practical and useful. “As far as Prashant Kishor’s role is concerned, Gandhi will take the final call on it.” Also Read - Prashant Kishor Ready to Join Congress; What His Plans For The Party Include For 2024?

On April 16, Prashant Kishor gave a detailed presentation on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at a meeting of top Congress leaders at party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence. “Prashant Kishor may join Congress. He will not be used as a consultant, rather he has been asked to join the party and work as a leader. He gave a detailed presentation about the roadmap and organisational changes needed in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll,” a highly placed source, who wished not to be named, said. Also Read - Congress Top Brass Huddles With Prashant Kishor To Dicuss Roadmap For 2024 Polls

According to a report in India Today, Prashant Kishor, who is also known as PK, is reported to have made the following suggestions:

The Congress will have to mobilise its workers and leaders at the grassroots level where there is a complete disconnect with “jaded and aged leadership”. The Congress needs to resolve its leadership crisis. A non-Gandhi party president and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as UPA chairperson, parliamentary board chief and general secretary coordination, respectively. Alliance issues need to be resolved. Focus on the East-South belt sending 200 MPs to the Lok Sabha, and outside the BJP’s sphere of influence. The party must return to its previous ideals, resume working as a democratic organisation and destroy the sense of entitlement and address the baggage of nepotism and corruption. The party needs to overhaul its communication system. The Congress should expose “the true character and failures” of PM Modi and use slogans like “hanikarak Modi” and “Modi jaane wale hain”.

Reports have also hinted that senior party leaders hold different views about Kishor and his role in the party. “It looks like a strange equation. He is neither formally part of I-PAC nor does he hold any position in the organisation. Yet, they don’t function without him,” a senior Congress leader said.

Ashok Gehlot has openly praised Prashant Kishor saying that he is a “brand”. Veerapa Moily has said that those opposing Kishor’s entry to the party are “anti-reformers”.

Some leaders have also said that Kishor’s relations with a few regional parties could benefit Congress if he formally joins the party.

Getting Kishor to join the Congress is a big challenge that the party will be facing, especially the decision of the capacity he’d be holding. Kishor’s proactive role can leave many leaders uncomfortable.