New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh would be filing the nomination for the post of the party president, the elections for which would be held on October 17. He is expected to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday night. The decision to contest the party president poll is his personal one and nobody from the Gandhi family has asked him to do so, said a source close to the Congress leader on Wednesday. It is speculated that Digvijaya Singh may file the nomination on September 30.

Congress's initial plan was to field Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party post but the high-octane drama in Rajasthan has miffed the Gandhis. Sources in the know of things said "Gehlot has not been ruled out from the race yet".