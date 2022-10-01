New Delhi: In the race for Congress Party President, only Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge will be contesting as the application of the former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi was rejected on Saturday. Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, senior Congress leader and party’s central election authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry said, “A total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process. Four of them were rejected as signatures were repeated or did not match.”Also Read - Congress President Election: BJP Takes Potshots At Kharge's Candidature, Says He Will Be 'Remote-Controlled'

"Two candidates – Kharge and Tharoor – are in a direct contest now," Mistry said. As the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8, "The picture will be much clearer after seven days, If no one withdraws, the polling will be held," he added.

After the official announcement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Delighted to learn that, following scrutiny, Shri Kharge and I will be squaring off in the friendly contest for President of Congress. May the Party and all our colleagues benefit from this democratic process!"

Delighted to learn that, following scrutiny, Shri @kharge and I will be squaring off in the friendly contest for President of @incIndia. May the Party and all our colleagues benefit from this democratic process! pic.twitter.com/X9XAyy8JCB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 1, 2022

After a hiatus of 22 years, the Grand Old Party will be holding election for the top post. If any of the two candidates withdraws from the contest, the election may not be held at all. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the final list of candidates will be out at 5 pm on the same day. The polling, if needed, will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.

(With PTI inputs)