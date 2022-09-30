New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is all set to join the contest for the post of Congress president. According to reports, Kharge has the backing of the Gandhis. Kharge, a veteran Congress man and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will be the third candidate in the contest along with Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor. He is set to file his nomination for the October 17 election today, sources added.Also Read - Congress President Election; Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Party President Poll

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opted out of the contest taking 'moral responsibility' for MLA boycott of CLP meeting. Congress's initial plan was to field Ashok Gehlot for the top party post but the high-octane drama in Rajasthan has miffed the Gandhis.

Earlier last week, while addressing a press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had ruled himself out of the party presidential race. "Whoever becomes Congress president should remember he represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India. Congress president is not just an organisational post, it is an ideological post and a belief system", said Rahul, clearing the deck for non-Gandhi Congress president after 25 years.