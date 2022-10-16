New Delhi: Stage is set for Congress party’s presidential poll on Monday where Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will fight for the top post. There have been speculations that Rahul Gandhi may not cast his vote for Congress presidential poll but the party on Sunday confirmed otherwise. Congress General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi will vote at a Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka’s Ballari.Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra To Go On A Break On October 17 For Congress Presidential Poll

“There have been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

There’ve been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 16, 2022

Sonia Gandhi, Congress’s outgoing president, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also cast their votes at the party’s headquarters. For the October 17 polls, 67 booths have been set up in all the states, the party’s central election authority (CEA) said.

Congress Presidential Election – Key Points