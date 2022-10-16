New Delhi: Stage is set for Congress party’s presidential poll on Monday where Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will fight for the top post. There have been speculations that Rahul Gandhi may not cast his vote for Congress presidential poll but the party on Sunday confirmed otherwise. Congress General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi will vote at a Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka’s Ballari.Also Read - Bharat Jodo Yatra To Go On A Break On October 17 For Congress Presidential Poll
“There have been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
Sonia Gandhi, Congress’s outgoing president, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also cast their votes at the party’s headquarters. For the October 17 polls, 67 booths have been set up in all the states, the party’s central election authority (CEA) said.
Congress Presidential Election – Key Points
- The polling for Congress presidential election will take place between 10.00 am to 4.00 pm. The vote will be by the secret ballot.
- All the ballet boxes will be brought to the party’s headquarters in Delhi. Congress Central Election Authority (CEA) Chairman had assured the voters of the secrecy of the ballot.
- Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the CEA, said, “In AICC also there will be a booth, especially for all the senior leaders, working committee members and all those whose identity card is from a different state but are staying in Delhi. If they write to us that they want to vote in Delhi then we will make arrangements here as well, they can also vote here in AICC.”
- The counting of votes will be done on October 19 and the result will be declared as soon as the counting gets over.
- While issuing standard protocol for the voting till the counting of the votes, Madhusudan Mistry said that there was no numbering on the papers and only counterfoil with detail will be kept with the Election Authority while the ballot boxes will be sealed and unsealed in front of election agents.
- Ahead of the counting of votes, all the ballot papers will be mixed so that no one would know how many votes the candidate got from a particular state.