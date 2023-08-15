Home

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Skips Independence Day Celebrations 2023

Bureaucrats, political dignitaries and the general public turned up to be a part of the country's 77th Independence Day Celebrations but it was noticed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge did not participate in the function, his seat remained vacant...

New Delhi: India celebrated its 77th Independence Day at Red Fort, New Delhi on August 15, 2023 where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on this special occasion. PM Modi during his speech touched upon a lot of important issues including the Manipur Violence. The grand celebrations were attended by many political dignitaries, international guests, bureaucrats and the general public.

It was noticed that while a lot of people were present for the function, the President of the opposition party Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge gave this celebration a miss. Photos of his vacant chair have been doing rounds on the internet.

