Punjab Congress Crisis Latest Update: Soon after the Congress Legislative Party meet was over, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said party high command Sonia Gandhi will choose the new Chief Minister for Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned. Giving further details, Rawat said that the MLAs have sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party and are waiting for the (party high command) decision.

"We've sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision," Harish Rawat said.

We've sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision: AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat There was no discussion on name (CLP leader): Cong observer for Punjab, Ajay Maken pic.twitter.com/cNArWULOrI — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

On the other hand, Congress observer for Punjab Ajay Maken said that there was no discussion on name (CLP leader) in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.

“I feel humiliated…,” Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to the governor. He submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers, his media adviser said.

Singh’s resignation came hours before a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Saturday evening. “I have resigned,” he said, adding that the Congress can make anyone the leadership trusts the chief minister.