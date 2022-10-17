Congress Presidential Election: After almost 22 years, Congress is all set to witness a contest for the president post on Monday with a non-Gandhian leader. With senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor pitted against each other to lead the party with new vigour, over 9,000 will take part in electing the new party president. The voting will be done between 10 am and 4 pm, with the results will be declared on October 19.Also Read - Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress To Chose Between Change or Continuity Today | LIVE
HOW IS CONGRESS PARTY PRESIDENT ELECTED?
- “The delegates from all states will vote at their respective polling stations with a ‘tick’ mark for the candidate they support. Arrangements have been made for smooth polling,” said Central Election Authority Chairman of Congress Madhusudan Mistry.
- “Ballot boxes will reach Delhi on Oct 18 & counting of votes will be done on October 19. Polling booth set up at AICC as well, where over 50 people will vote.
- More than nine thousand delegates will vote in this election. The state from which the delegate belongs will have to go to the Congress headquarters of that state and vote. These delegates are elected every five years from within the organisation.
- Apart from the Congress headquarters in the states, the voting facilities will also be available at the party’s central headquarters at 24 Akbar Road.
- In Delhi, those delegates can cast their vote who have obtained prior permission from the Central Election Authority to cast their vote in Delhi instead of their own state.
- About 40 delegates involved in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, including Rahul Gandhi, will be able to cast their vote in the camp itself. A polling station is being set up at the Sanganakallu campsite in Bellary.
- While the two contestants Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor will cast their votes in their respective state’s headquarters Trivendram and Bengaluru
- The ballot papers would be mixed before counting starts on Wednesday. Whoever gets more than 50 per cent of the votes will be elected Congress president.