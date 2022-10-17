Congress Presidential Election: After almost 22 years, Congress is all set to witness a contest for the president post on Monday with a non-Gandhian leader. With senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor pitted against each other to lead the party with new vigour, over 9,000 will take part in electing the new party president. The voting will be done between 10 am and 4 pm, with the results will be declared on October 19.Also Read - Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress To Chose Between Change or Continuity Today | LIVE

HOW IS CONGRESS PARTY PRESIDENT ELECTED?