Congress Presidential Poll Results LIVE: The Congress party is all set to get a new president today as the nation will witness a non-Gandhi occupying the top post after almost 24 years. The counting of votes for electing the new president will begin at 10 am on Wednesday in the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi. Ahead of counting of votes, all the ballot papers will be mixed in an effort to not know how many ballots the two candidates — Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor — received from a particular state. The results are expected to be announced later in the day once the counting process is completed. Since 1998, Sonia Gandhi has been the President, while Rahul Gandhi also occupied the post for a brief period and resigned following the 2019 poll debacle. The first challenge before the new President would be to resolve the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan Congress.Also Read - Congress Presidential Elections: How Is Party President Elected?

Live Updates

  • 9:32 AM IST

    Congress Presidential Poll Results LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge is seen as the favourite to win the contest. Five agents from each side will oversee the counting while two agents from both sides will be kept in reserve, sources said.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    Congress Presidential Poll Results LIVE: The new president will take place of Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    Congress Presidential Poll Results LIVE: It is the sixth time in Congress’ nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest is deciding who would take up the mantle of the party’s president as successor to Sonia Gandhi.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Congress Presidential Poll Results LIVE: Former Union Ministers Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray and it will be for the first time in 24 years that the party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    Congress Presidential Poll Results LIVE: The result is likely to be declared between 3 pm to 4 pm. The ballot boxes from the state headquarters have reached the counting place in the Congress office.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    Congress Presidential Poll Results LIVE: Counting of votes will begin at 10 am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi