Congress Promises 10 Lakh Govt Jobs, Old Pension Scheme In Manifesto For Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Congress promises gas cylinder at Rs 500 and 300 units of free electricity in Gujarat if it comes to power.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress launched its election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Saturday, which was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The manifesto has kept MP Rahul Gandhi’s eight promises at the center.

The manifesto promises to waive off farmers’ debt, 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinder at Rs 500, besides putting and end to “rampant privatisation of education and healthcare.”

गुजरात के लिए कांग्रेस का संकल्प 🔹सरकारी नौकरियों में कॉन्ट्रैक्ट व्यवस्था खत्म

🔹10 लाख सरकारी नौकरी

🔹3000 रुपए बेरोजगारी भत्ता

🔹500 रुपए में गैस सिलेंडर

🔹300 यूनिट बिजली फ्री

🔹पुरानी पेंशन लागू

🔹10 लाख तक मुफ्त इलाज

🔹किसानों का 3 लाख का कर्ज माफ, बिजली बिल माफ — Congress (@INCIndia) November 12, 2022

“To help the youth of Gujarat live a life with dignity, the Congress will ensure hiring for vacant 10 lakh government seats,” says the Congress manifesto. As per its election manifesto, the Congress also plans to implement the old pension scheme apart from setting up a chain of Janata Medical Stores.

The Congress also claims to give 10 lakh government jobs to family members who lost their kins due to coronavirus if it comes to power in Gujarat.

CONGRESS CERTAIN OF WINNING 125 SEATS

Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor, after the release of the party manifesto, said that they were “forming government in Gujarat by winning over 125 seats.”

After launching the party manifesto, Rajasthan CM said that “Manifesto is the poll promise for any political party. We have to give importance to the Manifesto. Political parties and people too forget manifesto promises after elections.”

“Rahul Gandhi told us that people should be asked what should be there in manifesto. Earlier there used to be committee. Now after Rahul Gandhi’s suggestions people are asked about what should be there in manifesto,” he added.

The Rajasthan CM said that over six lakh people were reached out for the manifesto, the claims made wherein will eventually lead to policies if Congress comes to power. Expressing his confidence on the results, Gehlot said that he is confident that the party will win 124 seats.

“Aam Aadmi Party does not stand here. People of Gujarat will not accept Aam Aadmi Party,” the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot added.