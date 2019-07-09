New Delhi: After appointing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, the grand old party has now proposed his name for the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament. As per the tradition, the post of chairman of PAC to the main Opposition.

“Congress party has proposed the name of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the post of Chairman of PAC,” sources close to the party told news agency ANI. In the past, the PAC has been chaired by eminent Parliamentarians Mallikarjun Kharge, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jyotirmoy Basu, PV Narasimha Rao and R Venkataraman.

The PAC is the oldest parliamentary committee that examines the accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament for expenditure of Government of India and such other accounts of autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies. This committee along with the Estimates Committee and Committee on Public Undertakings are the 3 financial standing committed of the parliament.

The PAC and the Public Undertakings Committee have 22 members each — 15 from Lok Sabha and 7 from Rajya Sabha. The committee on estimates has 30 members, all from Lok Sabha. All the three financial committees have fresh one-year tenures.

(With agency inputs)