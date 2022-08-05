New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra on Friday was dragged into police van while being detained by police during the nationwide protests over inflation and unemployment. Earlier in the day, Priyanka jumped over a police barricade placed near AICC during the party’s protest in the national capital.Also Read - Congress Protests LIVE: Party Leaders, Workers Take to Roads as Stir Against Inflation, Unemployment Intensifies

Priyanka along with her brother Rahul Gandhi was detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan during the protest.



Wearing black clothes, several Congress leaders hit the streets to protest against price rise and unemployment. The Congress MPs staged a protest in the Parliament House complex and then proceeded to take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of the party's nationwide stir against price rise, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items and unemployment.

The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the GST hike on essential items be withdrawn, with party chief Sonia Gandhi standing with the women MPs holding a banner outside gate number 1 of Parliament.

However, the protesters were stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the march. The other MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk.

Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi were among the 64 MPs detained and taken away from Vijay Chowk in a police bus.

Talking to reporters at Vijay Chowk, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are here to raise the issue of price rise.” He also said “democracy is being murdered”.

Asked if the MPs were manhandled, he answered in the affirmative.

“Our job is to resist these forces, our job is to ensure that democracy in India is protected, our job is to raise the issues of people. We are doing that,” the former Congress chief said.

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the opposition party to stage a protest in the national capital as prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district.