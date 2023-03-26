Home

News

India

Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge Join Congress Protest Over Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge Join Congress Protest Over Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge joined the 'Satyagraha' held by Congress to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Congress protests in Delhi against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday held a ‘Satyagraha’ in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Several Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had joined the protest in Delhi.

“This Satyagraha is just for today but such Satyagrahas will be done across the country… Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the common people. The statement (Modi surname) was given by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka but the case was transferred to Gujarat. BJP did not have the power to file the defamation case in Karnataka,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

You may like to read

This Satyagraha is just for today but such Satyagrahas will be done across the country… Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the common people. The statement (Modi surname) was given by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka but the case was transferred to Gujarat. BJP did not have the power to… pic.twitter.com/3gwvDLlQsN — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Earlier, the Delhi Police denied permission to the Congress for holding ‘satyagraha’ at Rajghat to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around Rajghat.

A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha has been denied, adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat’s Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.