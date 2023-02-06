Home

News

India

Congress Holds Pan-India Protests, Demands JPC Probe; Uproar In Parliament Over Adani Row

Congress Holds Pan-India Protests, Demands JPC Probe; Uproar In Parliament Over Adani Row

The Congress on Monday held protests in Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir amid allegations of financial wrongdoings by the Adani Group.

Congress workers and supporters staged protest outside SBI office building in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday held protests outside State Bank of India (SBI) office in Mumbai amid allegations of financial irregularities by Adani Group. A US short-selling firm Hindenburg Research had put out a report alleging Adani group’s businesses have engaged in fraud and stock price manipulation. The Adani group has denied this.

The supporters and workers of Congress party held placards and posters against Adani outside the SBI building in Mumbai.

Maharashtra| Congress stages protest outside SBI office in Mumbai over Adani issue pic.twitter.com/v1ygjtsMqP — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Similar protests were also held in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir where the Congress party took a swipe at the Modi-led government in Centre. The student wing of Congress – National Students Union of India (NSUI) also held protest in Delhi and shouted slogans over the Adani row. They sought Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

NSUI (National Students Union of India), student wing of Congress holds protest over Adani row in Delhi & seeks JPC probe pic.twitter.com/TsNexQmEIO — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

The protests come days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the regulators will do their job with no interference from government on the allegations of financial wrongdoings by the Adani Group. Sitharaman also said that India’s macro fundamentals and economic image are not affected by the Adani Group’s withdrawal of its Rs 20,000 crore FPO.

In the last two days alone, $8 billion in forex came in, the finance minister said during a post-Budget press conference. “Our macro economic fundamentals or our economy’s image, none of which has been affected. Yes, FPOs (follow-on public offers) come in, and FIIs get out,” Sitharaman told reporters

Uproar in Parliament amid Adani row

Congress leader KC Venugopal said, “The government’s stand is exposed in the matter… that is why they are running away from debate and constituting a JPC.”

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday after the opposition tried to raise the issue of Adani. The adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha was rejected by the sSpeaker and the suspension of business notice was rejected by the Rajya Sabha chairman. There were 10 notices in the Upper House by the opposition on the issue but were disallowed. Following pandemonium the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Earlier, the opposition parties protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation or Supreme Court monitored probe in the Adani issue.

Ahead of the House proceedings, the opposition parties met in leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s Chamber in Parliament Building to chalk out a strategy on Adani financial scam & other issues.

Apart from the Congress, the meeting was attended by the DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPI(M), CPI, Kerala Cong (Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray).

On Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government has nothing to do with the matter and the opposition is raising it as it is bereft of issues. “Government has nothing to do with it (Adani group issue)… The opposition is disrupting the House as it has no other issues,” the Parliamentary Affairs minister said.