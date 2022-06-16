Breaking News June 16 LIVE Updates: The Congress said it will hold nationwide protests against the continued questioning of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case. Uttar Pradesh Congress said it will hold a ‘Raj Bhawan gherao’ programme on Thursday in Lucknow. The manner in which former national president of the Congress is being tortured on the pretext of interrogation by the ED at the behest of the BJP will not be tolerated, chairman of UP Congress’ Media and Communication Department Naseemuddin Siddiqui told reporters here on Wednesday. “Congress will intensify satyagraha across the country against it and on Thursday, June 16, the Raj Bhavan will also be gheraoed in Lucknow,” Siddiqui said. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Here’s What Rahul Gandhi Told ED on 3rd Day of Questioning, to Appear Again For Probe on Friday | Highlights