New Delhi: Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre over its “unilateral” decision to increase Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction in Punjab. Taking to his twitter handle, Randeep Surjewala claimed that it was meant to divert people’s attention from the recent drug haul from Adani-run Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Taking a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah and his famous “chronology samjhiye” Surjewala linked the 25,000 kg shipment that reportedly came through Adani Port in June, and a 3,000 kg (valued at ₹ 20,000 crore) shipment captured at the same port in September, to the order on BSF jurisdiction.

“The Chronology- • 25,000 Kgs of Heroin Drugs came through Adani Port, Gujarat on 9/6/2021. • 3,000 Kgs of Heroin Drugs caught at Adani Port, Gujarat on 13/9/2021.• BSF jurisdiction unilaterally increased from 15 Kms to 50 Kms in Punjab. Federalism Dead, Conspiracy Clear,” his tweet read.

The central government’s power reform for the Border Security Force (BSF) in three states – Punjab, West Bengal and Assam – has sparked a fresh row. The Centre amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 kms stretch, instead of the existing 15 kms, from the international border in the three states.

In Gujarat, which shares border with Pakistan, the same limit has been reduced from 80 kms to 50 kms while in Rajasthan the limit has been kept unchanged at 50 kms.

Rajasthan and Punjab also share fronts with Pakistan while Assam has an international border with Bangladesh.

The Union home ministry issued a notification in this context on October 11 amending a July, 2014 enabling provision for the BSF personnel and officers while they operate in the border areas.

The about 2.65-lakh personnel paramilitary force guards over 6,300 of Indian fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh.