Congress Reconstitutes CWC, Sachin Pilot And Shashi Tharoor Added To The Members List

The move to bring Sachin Pilot into the party's central leadership could be part of the Congress's strategy to avoid any war of words with Ashok Gehlot ahead of the crucial state elections.

Reacting to the development, Shashi Tharoor said he was looking forward to the opportunity to serve the "party alongside his colleagues".

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee (CWC) where senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot were included. Apart from Pilot and Tharoor being drafted into the party’s central leadership, the likes of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, and Yashomati Thakur also found places in the panel.

Reacting to the development, Shashi Tharoor said he was looking forward to the opportunity to serve the “party alongside his colleagues”. “I am honoured by the decision of the @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @Kharge ji and the Congress central leadership to nominate me to the Working Committee. As one who is aware of the historic role played by the CWC in guiding the party over the last 138 years, I am humbled and grateful to be part of this institution, and look forward to the opportunity to serve the party alongside my dedicated colleagues,” Shashi Tharoor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I am honoured by the decision of the @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @Kharge ji and the Congress central leadership to nominate me to the Working Committee. As one who is aware of the historic role played by the CWC in guiding the party over the last 138 years, I am humbled… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2023

“None of us can accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them. The countless Indians who seek a more inclusive and accepting India deserve the best from us,” Tharoor said in the post.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, CM Gehlot said the Congress would return to power by a handsome majority in the upcoming Assembly elections this year. A meeting of Rajasthan Congress leaders was also held in the presence of the party’s state unit president Govind Singh Dotasara, CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and party’s state in charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Jaipur.

After the meeting, Gehlot told media persons, “The Congress will return with a huge mandate. The people have made up their minds to bring us back to power in Rajasthan.”

Gehlot further said the party’s poll preparations are already underway. On August 17, the BJP announced the formation of the state’s election manifesto committee and the Rajasthan election management committee. Lok Sabha MP Arjun Ram Meghwal was named the chairman of the BJP’s state manifesto committee, with Lal Meena, Alka Gurjar, Ravi Rajendra Singh, Subhash Maurya, Prabhu Lal Saini, and Rakhi Rathore as co-conveners.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP settled at 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.

