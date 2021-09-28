New Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from the post of Punjab Congress chief, earlier in the day, came as a shocker for the grand old party. Sidhu in his letter to Sonia Gandhi said, “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”Also Read - Not Just Today, Navjot Singh Sidhu Has Roiled Punjab Congress Earlier Too. Take A Look at Past Events

Now, according to news agency ANI, the Congress Party’s top brass has refused to accept the resignation of state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu. According to news agency ANI quoting sources, the party has asked state leaders to resolve the matter at their own level first. Also Read - Came To Vacate Kapurthala House, Will Not Meet Any Political Leader: Amarinder After Reaching Delhi

Meanwhile, reacting to Sidhu’s resignation, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had said: “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.” Also Read - 'Archana Puran Singh ki Chair Khatre Me Hain!' Navjot Singh Sidhu's Resignation Sends Twitter Into Meme-Fest Over The Kapil Sharma Show

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

After Sidhu’s resignation, many of his loyalists have too put in their papers. Yoginder Dhingra and Gautam Seth resigned as General Secretary and General Secretary (in-charge training) of Punjab Congress. Similarly, Razia Sultana, another close aide of Sidhu, too, resigned from the newly formed Cabinet in Punjab. She was included in the Cabinet just two days back.