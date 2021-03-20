Guwahati: Boosting party’s campaign momentum in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released party’s election manifesto for Assam Assembly Elections 2021 and sad it contain the aspiration of people. The election manifesto for Assam Assembly Elections 2021 was released at party office in Guwahati. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: TMC Promises Rs 10,000 For Farmers, 5 Lakh Job Offers In Manifesto

"It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam and it has been created after many hours of meetings and consultations. The BJP and RSS are attacking Assam's way of thinking and way of being, but the manifesto provides the Congress' guarantee that the party will defend the state's traditions, its language, its history and its culture," Rahul Gandhi said while releasing the election manifesto.

We are aware that the RSS and BJP are attacking diverse cultures of this nation. Attacking our languages, history, our way to thinking, our way of being. So this manifesto provides a gurantee that we will defend the idea of the state of Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Since the declaration of election dates, this is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the poll-bound Assam. During his 2-day visit, Rahul Gandhi will address three election rallies in Upper Assam and Northern Assam.

On February 14, Rahul Gandhi had visited Upper Assam’s Sivasagar district and said that his party will never accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and will not allow anyone to implement it.

Notably, the party has announced five ‘guarantees’ for the assembly election in Assam, which are a law that nullifies the CAA, 5 lakh government jobs, raising tea workers’ wages to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to all housewives.