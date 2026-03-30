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Congress releases list of 284 candidates for West Bengal polls; Fields Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur against Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari

Congress releases list of 284 candidates for West Bengal polls; Fields Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur against Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the Assembly elections for West Bengal to be held in two phases.

The electoral contest for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency is set to be a highly exciting one.

New Delhi: The Congress party has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. In this initial list, the Congress has announced the names of its nominees for a total of 284 Assembly seats. The list includes the name of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who previously served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The party has fielded him from the Baharampur Assembly constituency.

Congress shared the list of candidates via an X post on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the following persons as party candidates for the elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly pic.twitter.com/8DIjEqNVrR — Congress (@INCIndia) March 29, 2026

Congress Fields Mausam Noor from Maltipur Seat

Mausam Noor’s name also features in the Congress party’s list of candidates. Mausam Noor is a former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha—the Upper House of Parliament—whose tenure recently concluded. Following the completion of her Rajya Sabha term, the Congress has reposed its faith in Mausam Noor by granting her the Assembly election ticket from the Maltipur constituency.

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Congress Fields Candidate Against Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari

Additionally, the Congress has nominated Pradip Prasad as its candidate for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in West Bengal. Contesting against Pradip Prasad in the Bhabanipur seat is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and incumbent Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee. Apart from Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari—the Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate—is also contesting the election from the Bhabanipur seat. Consequently, the electoral contest for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency is set to be a highly exciting one. Meanwhile, in West Bengal’s Nandigram Assembly constituency, Congress candidate S.K. Jariatul Hussain will face an electoral contest against the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and BJP candidate, Suvendu Adhikari.

Assembly Elections in West Bengal to be Held in Two Phases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the Assembly elections for West Bengal—which comprises 294 seats—to be held in two phases. The Election Commission stated that the first phase of elections in Bengal will be held on April 23, 2026, while the second phase will be conducted on April 29, 2026. Following the elections, the counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on May 4, 2026.

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