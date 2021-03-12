Guwahati: Hours after releasing star campaigners’ list for Qwest Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Congress on Friday night released a list of 30 star campaigners for the Assam assembly elections. As per updates from the Congress, the list includes the name of the interim president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former president of the party Rahul Gandhi. Apart from this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu are also among the Congress star campaigners for Assam. Also Read - Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Among Star Campaigners For West Bengal Elections | Complete List Here

Apart from them, other top Congress leaders from Northeast states including former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki also joined the party's campaigning in Assam. At this time, the top party leaders of the Congress across the Country will be campaigning for the party in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

Earlier in the day, the Congress released its list of 30 star campaigners for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. As per the list, party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Abhijit Mukherjee and Mohd Azharuddin are some of the prominent leaders who have been chosen as the star campaigners for the Assembly polls in West Bengal.