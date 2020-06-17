New Delhi: Days after publicly criticising Congress top brass in an opinion piece for a leading newspaper, party spokesperson Sanjay Jha was dropped from his post with immediate effect on Wednesday evening. He was replaced by Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti who were appointed as National Media Panelist of Congress party. Also Read - What is Centre’s Strategy to Deal with Situation on Border: Sonia Gandhi Asks PM Modi on Ladakh Face-off

In a recent article, Jha had raised questions regarding Congress' internal mechanism and alleged that the party had demonstrated "extraordinary lassitude" amid COVID-19 times, and said that its "lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling".

Talking to IANS, Jha said, "I am grateful that the Indian National Congress gave me the responsibility to be its National Spokesperson for almost 7 years, including as a media panellist."

“At the time when most party representatives were in hiding or in hibernation when the UPA-2 was being decimated in television debates, along with a few others I was the only one taking the bull by the horns,” he said.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued a press statement regarding his release but did not mention any specific reason for the same.

Sanjay Jha dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect. Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti appointed as National Media Panelist of Congress party. pic.twitter.com/v9x0HvoJkG — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Jha had also called out Congress saying it showed no seriousness and was running with no “sense of urgency”.

There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration,” Jha had written in the open letter.