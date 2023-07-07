Home

Congress Says Won’t Field Candidates For Upcoming Gujarat Rajya Sabha Polls

Congress faced a drubbing at hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in last year’s Assembly polls as the saffron party won a record 156 seats in 182-member House.

Ahmedabad: The Congress will not field any candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat. In a statement issued on Friday, the Congress said it would not contest the July 24 polls for three Upper House seats as the party does not have enough elected members in the 182-member state Legislative assembly.

“Since our party does not have the required strength in the 182-member Assembly, we have decided not to field candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state,” Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said, according to news agency PTI.

Congress faced a drubbing at hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in last year’s Assembly polls as the saffron party won a record 156 seats in 182-member House while the Congress managed to grab a measly 17 seats.

The Election Commission of India last month announced that elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat would be held on July 24.

Notably, the ruling BJP has not announced its candidates yet.

Of the 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, eight are currently held by BJP and the rest by the Congress.

Of the eight held by BJP, the terms of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well as Jugalji Thakor and Dinesh Anavadiya will end on August 18. Polls will be held for these three seats.

The last date to file nominations is July 13 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 17. Polling will be held on July 24 if required.

(With PTI inputs)

