‘Lot of Lies’: Congress Slams Amit Shah’s ‘Blatantly False’ Statement On Nehru’s Role In Kashmir Crisis

Amit Shah on Wednesday blamed Nehru's "two major blunders" for giving birth to the Kashmir conflict.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jammu Kashmir News: The Congress on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of making “deliberately provocative and blatantly false” statements in the Lok Sabha on India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s role in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and 1948, and alleged that these are tactics to derail the party and the INDIA bloc’s narratives.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, also said in a post on X that Shah’s office should get him to read Chandrasekhar Dasgupta’s “War and Diplomacy in Kashmir” in which many such myths have been exposed.

“Today in the Lok Sabha, the home minister made deliberately provocative and blatantly false statements on Nehru’s role in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and 1948. Dr Farooq Abdullah immediately called out the distorian masquerading as a pseudo-historian,” Ramesh said.

“These are tactics to derail the Congress and INDIA’s narratives, and I for one will not fall into the Shah trap. His office should get him to read Chandrasekhar Dasgupta’s masterly book, ‘War and Diplomacy in Kashmir’ in which many such myths have been exposed,” he added.

Shah on Wednesday blamed Nehru’s “two major blunders” — declaring a ceasefire without winning the entire Kashmir and taking the issue to the United Nations — for the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Shah said if Nehru had taken the right steps, a large chunk of the territory would not have been ceded and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir would have been a part of India.

Supriya Shrinate, a Congress spokesperson, meanwhile, alleged that Shah told “a lot of lies” in the House on Kashmir that need to be exposed.

“The reality is that you repeatedly use the wounds of Kashmiri Pandits for your political advantage. The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened during the government of Vishwanath Pratap Singh, which was supported by the BJP,” she said in a post in Hindi on X.

“The home minister in that government was Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, whom you made the chief minister. At that time, the governor was Jagmohan, whom you made a Union minister,” Shrinate said.

“Our government built houses for Kashmiri Pandits. Today again, you have forced them to become homeless,” she alleged in the post.

(Only the headline has been reworked by India.com staff. Copy comes from an agency feed)

