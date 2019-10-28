New Delhi: Hours after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy slammed the Centre’s decision to allow members of the European Union Parliament to visit Kashmir, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the delegation’s visit to the Valley is disrespect to the sovereignty of Indian Parliament. He went on to say that the Central government must answer why it violated the Parliamentary privilege.

Being the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, he alleged that even committee was not briefed on this.

“This is disrespect to the sovereignty of the Indian Parliament. The government must answer why it violated parliamentary privileges. The committee was not briefed on this,” Anand Sharma alleged.

The statement from the Congress comes hours after a delegation of the Members of the European Union Parliament met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sources at the government told ANI that the European Union delegation would be visiting Kashmir on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, European Parliament member BN Dunn also confirmed that a 28-member delegation of European parliamentarians, including him, is visiting Kashmir on Tuesday to check the ground reality. He said all he wants is normalcy and peace for everyone in the valley.

“Yes we are going there (J&K) on Tuesday. The Prime Minister explained to us about it (abrogation of Article 370), but I want to see on the ground how it actually is and talk to some local people. What we all want is normalcy and peace for everyone,” BN Dunn, member of European Parliament, said.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy slammed the decision to allow a delegation of Members of the European Union Parliament to visit Kashmir and demanded its cancellation.

Describing the Centre’s move as a ‘perversion’ of the country’s policy, Swamy in a tweet said he was surprised to know that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

‘I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity [Not EU’s official delegation], to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government cancel this visit because it is immoral,” he said.

The EU delegation would be visiting the Valley at a time when suspected militants are targeting non-Kashmiris, including truck drivers, manual workers and apple traders. Earlier in the day, over 20 civilians were injured when suspected terrorists hurled grenade near a bus stop in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir.

This would the first visit of a foreign delegation after the Central government revoked Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.