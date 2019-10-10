New Delhi: Congress on Thursday reacted sharply to China’s statement “paying close attention to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir”, ahead of Xi Jinping’s visit to India on October 11 and 12.

On China’s aforementioned statement, Congress’ Manish Tewari, in a tweet, asked the Centre why it did not come with a rebuttal, telling Beijing that India was watching pro democarcy protests in Hongkong, human rights violations in Xinjiang and continued oppression in Tibet.

“Xi Jinping says he is watching Kashmir but why does @PMOIndia/MEA not say 1) We are watching Pro Democracy protests muzzled in Hong Kong. 2) We are watching human rights violations in Xinjiang. 3) We are watching continued oppression in Tibet. 4) We are watching South China Sea,” Manish Tewari said.

On Wednesday, India said in a statement that China was well aware of its position regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, making it again clear that J&K is an integral part of India. “It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“India’s position has been consistent and clear that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The statement from India had come amid speculation that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is in China to meet Xi Jinping might discuss the Kashmir issue with him. The Pakistan PM is in Beijing to hold talks with Jinping ahead of his important visit to India.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping had said that it was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, said reports.