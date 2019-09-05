New Delhi: Congress party today slammed the Union government for the ‘unprecedented lockdown’ in the region after the completion of one month of abrogation of Article 370 with respect to Jammu and Kashmir, and accused it of weakening democracy.

Several Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Ghulam Nabi Azad shared a video from party’s Twitter handle with a hashtag #1MonthOfJnKSuffering and claimed that action of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in J&K was unconstitutional.

Congress said that the propaganda about the marriage of Kashmiri women in the name of repealing Article 370 was shameful. “In promoting this, BJP’s Chief Minister level leaders were at the forefront,” tweeted Congress from its official Twitter handle.

Lok Sabha MP, Shri @ShashiTharoor talks about the BJP govt’s unconstitutional actions in J&K. #1MonthOfJnKSuffering pic.twitter.com/thYKiRV8o9 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 5, 2019



The grand old party said that the BJP government’s grasp over the truth is weak at best and their portrayal of the status of development in J&K is far from reality comparing J&K with Gujarat on the index of life expectancy at birth, BPL rural population, and wages of male rural labours.

“This is for the first time in world history when a law for a state has been made and the people have been confined to their houses with telephone lines cut, no mobile connections, no internet, and even the leaders those who are outside the Valley are not allowed to go there,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad in a video.

Shashi Tharoor said that thirty days ago Kashmir plunged into complete darkness.

“As people were essentially shut up in their homes, politicians were arrested or detained,” he said.

“This situation is not a normal situation. There is not much indication of improvement. Reports on the ground even in the areas where the curfew has been lifted or partially lifted does not indicate happiness,” he added.