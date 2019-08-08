New Delhi: An hour after senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad angrily remarked, “Paise de ke koi bhi kar sakta hai” over National Security Advisor bonding with Kashmiris in Shopian over lunch, the BJP has hit out.

Speaking to the media, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that Congress was speaking on behalf of Pakistan. A leading news channel quoted him, “Such statements by opposition leaders give a boost to Pakistan, and then Pakistan uses that against India.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, was speaking to the media in a hurry on Thursday morning when he made the remarks. Reacting to Ajit Doval visiting Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 and interacting with locals over lunch and tea, Azad commented, “Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho” (You can bring anyone along with you with the help of money).”

On Wednesday Doval visited the Valley to assess the security situation in the state, which was put under curfew hours ahead of the government’s announcement. All communication, including the internet and telephone (both mobile and landline), were also snapped.

NSA Doval with locals in Kashmir; says, “ik bar ik acha nizam ban jaye, usmai tabdiliyan ayen gi” pic.twitter.com/ZzANogd87C — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 7, 2019

The NSA was then spotted sitting and interacting with a handful of local people outside shuttered down shops in an empty market place in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Between bites of wazwan, Doval was seen explaining to the people how the new set-up would ease people’s lives by improving health facilities and education. “The government will make every effort to better the education of the children in the valley. It might not be as good as the private institutes, but you’ll definitely see an improvement,” he told the people.