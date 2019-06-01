New Delhi: Days after BJP’s Smriti Irani wrested Congress bastion of Amethi from sitting MP and party chief Rahul Gandhi by a margin of more than 55,000 votes, the Grand Old Party is currently assessing the reasons of his defeat.

The Congress is reviewing the defeat of its president Rahul Gandhi in the party stronghold of Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections, a party leader said Tuesday.

Zubair Khan, who looks after the political work of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Kishori Lal Sharma, the representative of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, have been camping in Amethi for the last three days to deliberate upon the possible reasons for Gandhi’s defeat.

UP Congress Committee member Rajiv Singh said, “The review will take place even at the village level. The members of the review team will hold meetings with heads of blocks and panchayat.”

Following Rahul’s defeat from the family bastion, Amethi Congress Committee president Yogendra Mishra tendered his resignation.

Reportedly, the panel has been informed that it was the ‘non-cooperation’ from the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party workers on the ground that acted as a catalyst in building a pro-BJP narrative.

The SP-BSP who jointly fought the election from Uttar Pradesh did not field any candidate from Amethi in form of backroom support to the Congress. But reports have emerged that if the SP-BSP combine tried not to dent Congress’ vote bank, it did not aid it in any other way either. It is believed that lack of a BSP candidate transferred the vote to Smriti Irani instead of helping Rahul increase his vote margin from 2014.

Zubair Khan and Kishori Lal Sharma are now expected to submit their report to the Congress higherups by the next week. Out of the five Assembly segments in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi lost in four- Tiloi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Salon.

With PTI inputs