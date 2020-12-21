New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away on Monday at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi at the age of 93. Vora along with his wife Shanti Devi Vora was undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Earlier, they booth were were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being tested corona positive. He celebrated his 93rd birthday on Sunday. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi's Leadership Necessary, Congress to Organise Chintan Shivir, Say Party Leaders After 5-Hour Meet at Sonia's Residence

A long-time Congress strongman, Motilal Vora had been Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.