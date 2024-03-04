Congress Takes Swipe At BJP’s ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ Campaign; Says Saffron Party Annoyed As INDIA Bloc Growing

Modi Ka Parivar: Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief J P Nadda joined the campaign by declaring themselves as 'Modi Ka Parivar'.

'Modi Ka Parivar': PM Hits Out At INDIA Bloc, Says '140 Crore People My Family'; BJP Leaders Rally Around Him

New Delhi: Congress has openly voiced its criticism of the BJP’s latest social media-based promotion strategy, which is gaining country-wide attention today. The campaign consists of updating one’s social media profile with ‘Modi Ka Parivar’. Notably, many Union leaders, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, have already joined the campaign. The Congress has claimed that the move is a distraction tactic from pressing issues, especially as the INDIA grouping is gaining traction.

Congress further draws attention to personalities such as Ajay Mishra Teni, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and tycoon Gautam Adani, calling them the Prime Minister’s real comrades. The BJP rallied around Modi as its leaders suffixed their names on social media profiles with ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ (Modi’s family) on Monday, a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at him for having no family.

Rahul Gandhi Slams ‘Modi Ka Asli Parivar’

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Farmers are in debt, youths are unemployed, labourers are helpless, and the country is being looted by Modi’s’real family’.” The Congress’ social media handles ran the hashtag ‘Modi ka asli parivar’ and pointed to his ties with Adani. Gandhi also posted a picture of him speaking in Parliament and displaying a photograph of Modi travelling with Adani on a plane.

Asked about the BJP’s campaign, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, told reporters, “You could see the enthusiasm among the public in Patna yesterday. Every day, the INDIA bloc is growing, and that is why the BJP people are annoyed.” Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said, “Do the women of Manipur find a place in Modi ka Parivar? Will the PM call the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi his parivar? What about the unemployed youth forced to commit suicide every day? Why won’t the PM call them his Parivar?” “The reality is, this government only works for the PM’s cronies, protects those accused of heinous crimes and inducts leaders they themselves label as corrupt. That is #ModiKaAsliParivar,” he said.

Digvijaya Singh Takes Dig At BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a dig at the BJP, saying “now they cannot talk about parivarvaad (nepotism).”.

Congress’ media department head Pawan Khera said, “We are waiting for Upendra Rawat, Pawan Singh & Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to add Modi Ka Pariwar to their bio.” Later, Khera shared a screenshot of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s bio on X with the suffix ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ added to it. “Modi Ka Pariwar welcomes Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” Khera said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared on X screenshots of the social media accounts of Ajay Mishra Teni and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Killings of farmers, atrocities against women—this is Modi’s real family,” he said in an apparent reference to allegations against Teni’s son of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri 2021 and of sexual harassment against Singh. Ramesh used the hashtag ‘Modi ka asli parivar’.

Posting the names of the BJP leaders accused of sexual harassment and economic offenders, former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singhdeo said, “Very notorious and deadly, this is ‘Modi Ka Parivar’.” Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the BJP’s principles keep changing.

“Earlier, they used to say that the country comes first, then the party and then the leader. Earlier, it was the Sangh Parivar; now it is the Modi Parivar.

“These are all misleading things; they should write in their profiles why there is no employment, why the MSP guarantee is not given to the farmers, and why Modi should give a guarantee that he will bring back the black money,” he said. They are indulging in media management using money power, Patwari said.

Top Union Leaders Join Campaign

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP chief J P Nadda were joined by party members from across the country in declaring themselves as “Modi Ka Parivar” on their social media accounts, as the ruling party launched a sharp counter-attack on the opposition. Many Modi-supporting social media users also made the same change to their bios.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that opposition parties have been launching personal attacks against Modi and making such “petty” remarks against him for the past 16–17 years.

The BJP’s show of solidarity for its top leader in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections is reminiscent of a similar campaign the party mounted prior to the 2019 general elections by adding “Main Bhi Chowkidar” to their names to take on Gandhi’s “Chowkidar Chor Hai” dig at Modi.

(With inputs from agencies)

