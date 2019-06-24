New Delhi: All Uttar Pradesh district committees of Congress are to be dissolved, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Ajay Kumar Lallu has been appointed as the in charge of organization reshuffle. Further, a two-member committee has been constituted for each seat going for the bypolls.

However, news channel News18 had it that all Congress committees have been dissolved by the party’s top brass and a meeting will be called within seven days to decide the chief of the grand old party.

With Rahul Gandhi resolute on his resignation as the Congress chief, the report also said that the party members would insist on him to continue as the party president.

Last week, Rahul had said that in order to avoid complications and to ensure “accountability in the system”, he would not get involved in the selection process of the new party chief. “I am not going to get involved in that process, otherwise it will complicate things and the party has to decide,” he had told NDTV.

He had asserted that he was determined in his resolve to quit as the party chief and would not change his mind.

Rahul stepped down as the chief of Congress following the party’s poor performance in Lok Sabha elections as he took the full responsibility for it. However, his resignation has not gone down well with the party members.

Senior Congress leaders have been pressing upon Rahul to take back his resignation and revamp the party at all levels in these challenging times. Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily had said Rahul should immediately recall his resignation, take charge, assert himself, enforce discipline and revamp the party without loss of time, infusing “confidence, vigour and passion”.